Heath u7s get seal of approval from Haywards Heath Mayor

Heath RFC attracted more than 500 boys and girls from all over the county as age groups from u7s to Under 11s took part in a mini rugby festival at Whitemans Green.

It was a fabulous day of rugby in the autumn sunshine and Haywards Heath Mayor, Sujan Wickremaratchi and Mid Sussex District Councillor and Haywards Heath Town Councillor, Jonathan Ash-Edwards were on hand to witness the occasion and present the festival medals to a very happy group of HHRFC u7s.

It was a fantastic day showing how popular rugby is with Mid Sussex youngsters and the Heath RFC volunteers made sure the festival ran smoothly for all the teams involved. Heath welcomes all children age 6 to 16 to join their mini and junior teams that train or play every Sunday during the season. To find out more visit hhhrfc.co.uk or contact Brian Nimmo, Heath Youth Chairman on bn@hhrfc.co.uk.

