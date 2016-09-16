Jonty’s joy with super success for Russ siblings

It was another incredible weekend for the brilliant badminton brothers Jonty and Zach Russ.

The Arun Performance Centre duo were in action at the under-19 Nationals Championships at Milton Keynes.

Jonty led the way by winning the men’s doubles with Hampshire team-mate Max Flynn without dropping a single set.

They beat the three and four seeds Callum Hemming and Johnnie Torjussen 21-12 and 21-19 in the semi-final.

Jonty then overcame younger brother Zach Rus and his partner Harry Huang (Bedfordshire) 21-17 and 21-12 in the final.

Coach Dean George said: “This was a huge goal for Jonty as it is his first-priority tournament after having surgery on both his knees which saw him unable to compete for 10 months.

“He now has a very strong chance of being selected for the under-19 World Championships being held in Bilbao in November.”

There was also sibling success for Zach, who picked up a bronze in the men’s singles event.

George added: “It was a great achievement for Zach, coming away with two medals in a tournament where he was two years young than his opponents.”

