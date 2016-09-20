Minis out in force showing strength and depth of rugby at Heath

A busy weekend for Heath minis as they attended Haywards Heath town day to give sport taster sessions for aspiring rugby players on Saturday followed by the 175th anniversary parade on Sunday.

More than 100 mini rugby players took part in the parade from the station to Victoria Park and then onto The Orchards Shopping Centre who sponsor the mini side of Heath Rugby Club.

More than 100 Heath minis paraded through the town

After a photograph around the Orchards’s May Pole the minis, led by club Chairman Mark Newey, marched back to Victoria Park where they put on a display of rugby and took par in the tug of war. Haywards Heath RFC are the largest community sports club in the town and were proud to show off their skills and teamwork at the event - if you are aged 6 to 16 and interested in joining or trying out rugby please contact Heath minis Chairman Brian Nimmo on bn@hhrfc.co.uk.

Heath minis and parents showed their strength in the tug of war

