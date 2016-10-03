Plumpton 62, Burgess Hill 2s 10: Second league win in two weeks

Plumpton recorded their second league victory in two weeks with a convincing win at home to Burgess Hill 2s.

A heavy downpour at kick off made rugby difficult for the first 10 minutes with neither side gaining a foothold, however as the sun came out Plumpton’s rugby improved.

After a period of pressure from the forwards, some slick passing from centres Jon Woodward and Dan Sherwin saw the ball transferred quickly to left wing Flavian Obiero whose touchline hugging run allowed him to out sprint the cover defence and run in under the posts.

A pick up drive from No8 Charlie Lewis resulted in Plumptons second score.

Plumpton had to re-shuffle the pack With Max Duggan replacing Phillip Travis who left the field with a rib injury.

Plumpton’s third try came when Tom Woodward pounced on a loose ball to score close to the posts.

Another strong run from Charlie Lewis from 40 yards out fending off a number of would be tacklers put the home side further ahead.

With Plumpton’s line out work slowly improving the pressure was kept on the visiting team and Tom Woodward then put Rhys Beale over for a score for the third time in three matches. Rhys Beale converted 2 of the 5 first half tries to give Plumpton a commanding 29-0 half time score.

Playing up the slope second half Plumpton started brightly and strong scrummaging from Cropper, Blake, Wells and Gibbins gave the home side good field position resulting in second row Alex Aston going over for the opening score of the second half.

At this point the game became scrappy with too many Plumpton players taking the ball on their own and becoming isolated. Also untidy work at the breakdown made life difficult for scrum-half Gareth Laurens, the game became unstructured and Burgess Hill got their tails up to score their first try.

Plumpton then rallied and got back on track with good hard running from the forwards and better clear out work at the breakdown helped them score their next try. A neat backs move with fly half Rhys Beale dummying with his centres and throwing a long miss pass found full back Liam Dunkley coming into line at pace to run in under the posts.

Another long range run from Alex Aston resulted in Plumpton 3rd try of the second half.

Plumpton then finished the match off with possibly the best two scores of the game.

Good scavenging work at the breakdown by Brodie Forest put Alex Aston clear this time he managed to release the ball with an overhead pass to Tom Woodward in support who with neat inside pass found winger Flavian Obiero off his wing in the midfield to run in under the posts.

Burgess Hill’s winger scored a consolation try from a chip over the top when Plumptons backs switched off.

Some great work and inter passing between centres Jon Woodward and Dan Sherwin put Jon Woodward clear who drew his man to release winger Jo Bryant making his first start of the season to run in unopposed to complete the score.

Rhys Beale converted four of the second half tries to complete Plumptons second maximum league points win in two weeks.

