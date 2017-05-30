Spectacular Harriers results during Bank Holiday weekend

This weekend Haywards Heath Harriers were involved in a variety of road races and athletics competitions.

Russ Mullen running again with excellent form, leading the endurance results by coming 83rd in 32:51 at the London Vitality 10km in central London for a new personal best. Not only this but last weekend he ran at the Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000 pbs where he ran 32:55.6 for a pb and Bognor Prom 10km the following day with 33:20.

Ross Mullen

On Bank Holiday Monday at the Lindfield over 700 runners tool part in the annual village 10km and 5k. In the 5km, in 1st place, was Callum Stone (Crawley AC) in 18:44, 2nd was Phil Payne in 19:27 and 3rd was Daniel Blain in 19:37. In the 10km, 1st over the line was Ian Kenton (Ranelagh Harriers) in 42:52, 2nd was Tom Easley (Crawley Wheelers) in 46:03 and in 3rd place was Daniel Saunders (St Francis) in 46:07. Other Harrier results were George Adams in 12th with 49:13, Katie Morgan 16th (and 3rdnd lady) in 49:31, Matt King 18th in 50:02, Peter Harding 19th in 50:04 and Rob English 20th with 50:07.

At the Rye 10 Mile race on Bank Holiday Sunday, a host of Harriers took part, with Phil Payne leading the team home in 6th place in 1.03.40. Other results at Rye were Matt Quinton 1:14:34, Jack Chivers 1:16:11, Carole Walters 1:19:44, Naomi Cikalo 1:20:26, Carl Bicknell 1:21:22, Sarah Banks 1:23:32, Amanda Soper 1:26:04, Marion Hemsworth 1:27:26 and Peter Cobbett 1:43:09.

Last week Michael Burke completed the Dragons Back race over 5 days down the spine of Wales. He said: "I fought my way through the mountains coming through physical, mental, emotional and spiritual struggle! 5 days, 315km, 15,500m accent, and averaging 15 hour days on approximately 4.5 hours sleep! I completed it and claimed my dragon."

Bognor 10km results: Russ Mullen 4th 33:20, Richard Cole 112th 42:48.

Phil Payne

Results from the Horsham 10km last week, Tom Mullen 10th in 38:28, Matt King 12Th 39:00, Matt Quinton 42:51, Phil Scott 42:51 (pb), Colin Brackenbury 44:25, Jack Chivers 46:17, Amy Mitchel 9th lady in 47:04 (pb), Carl Bicknell 47:50, Amanda Soper 11th lady in 48:19. Marion Hemsworth 52:52, Mark Sykes 54:12 and Peter Cobbett 56:39.

In athletics last Saturday, the Harriers took part in the Youth Development League at Croydon Arena. There were great performances all around from Simeon Cousins 2nd in the B string 200m in 23.48, 4th in the B string 400m in 52.03, 4th in the A string 800m 2:15.22, 4 x 100m relay and 4 x 400m relay; Christian Lambert 2nd in the A string 110m Hurdles in 18.01; Daniel Holbrook 1st in the 400m B string in 56.92 (pb), 4th in the 100m Hurdles A string in 20.14 and 1st in the High Jump B string with 1m60 and 4 x 400m relay; Joseph Martin 1st in 1500m A string in 4:22.00 (pb).

The previous weekend, the Harriers were at Dartford for Southern Athletics League Jacqueline Barnes, who is new to athletics with the Harriers, competed in the 3000m, 800m and 1500m and Javelin. Jacqueline mentioned of Tim Popkin (the team captain) that he “personifies everything that is positive about sport. His shining example should inspire anyone who thinks athletics is not for them and of course motivates the team with every step. He never seems to stop smiling even after a sweltering hot 3k 1500 and then straight into a steeple chase and the cherry on the cake came a quick discus to round off with.” Tim Popkin competed in 11 individual events: 3rd A string 100m 14.85, 3rd 200m B string 32.13, 400m n/s 67.48, 4th A string 800m 2:37.34, 3rd B string 1500m 5:52.55, 4th B string 3000m 12:38.7, 4th A string 3000m s/c 15:45.68, 3rd B string Shot 6m06, 3rd A string Discus 12m27, 3rd A string Hammer 13m03, 3rd B string Javelin 10m75.

Other results were Jacqueline Barnes 2nd B string 800m 3:20.9 (pb), 2nd B string 1500m 6:45.67, 2nd B string 5000m 24:09.03 (pb), 1st B string Javelin 8m96.

Jacqueline Barnes and Tim Popkin

Simeon Cousins 2nd A string 200m 23.4, 2nd A string 400m 52.00,

Daniel Holbrook 3rd B string 400m 59.32 (pb), 2nd A string 110m Hurdles 22.29. 1st A string High Jump 1m65

Jenny Denyer 3rd B string 43.89, 2nd 400m B string 1:48.4. 3rd A string Tripe Jump 5m94, 1st B string Shot 5m60, 2nd B string Hammer 16m49

Paul Cousins 4th A string 1500m 5:00.18, 4th A string 3000m 10:28.7.

On May 17, a group of Harriers ventured down to East Lavant (near Chichester) for the West Sussex Fun Run League’s Trundle Hill 10km which started at 7pm.

Results were as follows: 11th Paul Cousins 42:22, 39th Julian Boyer 46:09, 69th Phil Scott 48:42, 144th Mark Armitage 55:45 and 190th Kat Barrett 60:48.

Harriers Parkrun pbs this week:

Russ Mullen -16:58 – Clair Parkrun (Haywards Heath).

Jamie Gibson – 16:48 – Worthing Parkrun.

Ben Duncan – 17:49 – Worthing Parkrun.