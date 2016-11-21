Speedway ace Brennan, 15, signs for Eagles

Tom Brennan is an Eagle in2017. His expected signing was announced last week by club team manager, Connor Dugard.

Tom, 15, made his debut in the summer on the day of his 15th birthday and promptly broke his collarbone.

He undertook a limited number of meetings for the club in the regular league season but stepped in towards the end for the play-offs and cup matches, which ended with the IT First Eagles winning the KO Cup.

Tom, a Hassocks (West Sussex) schoolboy joins Georgie Wood on the team roster for next season.

On the same day Wood’s signing was announced, last season’s captain of the IT First Eagles, Jake Knight, revealed he would not be starting the 2017 season. He posted on Facebook, “There has been some ups and downs this year for me, on and off the track. I would like to say thanks again to everyone who has helped me this year and a massive thanks to all the fans.

“This decision has not come lightly but I will not be starting the 2017 season. It has been a seriously hard decision but with work commitments I cannot put all my effort into my racing and with other things going on as well.”

“I have said that I would still like to be a part of Eastbourne and will help in any way possible but it just won’t be on my bike.

“I have made some brilliant friends this year as well.

“You will see me at Eastbourne and I shall make the trip down to support the boys when I can but as I said I will not be racing in 2017.