Skipper Towler shines but fielding lets Ansty down

A much improved batting and bowling performance was let down by unusually weak fielding as Ansty lost to Preston Nomads.

Having won the toss, skipper Harry Towler opened the innings with James Whybrow and saw the score to 47 when Whybrow was bowled by Dominic Shepheard for 20.

Henry Smethurst was trapped LBW first ball and Jethro Menzies fell to a catch behind for 3, five runs later. Towler was joined by Chris Barnes and this pair added a further 45 before Barnes was caught for 27. Jake Wilson scored 20 and Sam Palser16no as Towler went on to 92 before being run out. Ansty's innings closed on 198-8 having lost 5 overs to a delayed start.

Preston Nomads lost their first wicket off the 5th ball of the innings but a stand of 65 between Nathan Poole (28) and Ollie Gatting (25) restored the innings to some respectability . Steady batting in the middle order with 42 from Dom Shepheard and 38no by Stuart Faith enabled Nomads to a winning total of 199-7. Jake Wilson took 3-44.

2nd XI: A high scoring home match with Seaford ended in a draw. Having lost the toss and being asked to bat first, openers Jonny Young and Tommy Green faced a bouncy attack. However sticking to the task, 101 was on the board for the first wicket that of Green for 45. Ed Coombs scored 18 but Abbey Freeborn then came to the crease and with Young set about the Seaford attack adding 139 in an unbroken partnership to see Ansty declare on 279-2 after 50 overs.

Ben Brown top scored in Seaford's reply with 91 but the visitors were unable to challenge the score set. Charlie Rutter took 4-33 and the match ended with the last pair at the wicket and Seaford 184-9.

3rd XI: At home to Lindfield the 3rd XI easily overcame the visitors.

Having been asked to bat Lindfield found scoring difficult losing three wickets with the score on 12. Lindfield's middle order fared no better as wickets fell regularly and their innings closed on just 62 from 33.4 overs. Harry Layton took 3-12 with two wickets each for Adam Butler, Tom Peberdy and George Martin.

The Ansty reply was quick and decisive with openers Tom Smith (36no) and Tom Peberdy (21no) knocking off the required runs in 12.2 overs.

4th XI: The 4th XI lost to Burgess Hill 4 by 23 runs.Burgess Hill scored just 110 with Read 38no and Rose 27no top scoring. For Ansty Phil Herbert took 3-27.

Despite Steve Jarvis scoring 25 and Rob Targett 20, Ansty could only muster 87 in reply, Toby Wardrobe taking 4-11 and Adam Hughes 3-22 for Burgess Hill.