Sussex begin promotion bid with Kent clash

Sussex will begin their bid for promotion to the top tier of the county championship at home to Kent - and will play a day-night championship match in June.

The full 2017 fixtures have been released to give fans a full run-down of where the team will be in action next summer - with Arundel and Eastbourne both due to host matches.

The first action of the four-day season at the County Ground in Hove will take place over the Easter weekend, starting on Friday, April 14 before Sussex make the trip to Trent Bridge to face Nottinghamshire on Friday, April 21.

There will be an historic first full round of nine day/night matches in the Specsavers County Championship in June, with Sussex’s match against Gloucestershire at Hove, beginning on Monday 26, among the games to be played under the floodlights.

With the Royal London One-Day Cup taking place early in the 2017 season, the first white-ball action of the new season comes on Thursday, April 27 at Lord’s when the Sharks travel to take on Middlesex, before Somerset are the visitors to Hove on Sunday 30.

Sussex Sharks’ NatWest T20 Blast campaign begins on Sunday, July 9, at Arundel Castle when Glamorgan are the visitors to West Sussex, which succeeds a four-day clash with Leicestershire to complete the Arundel Festival of Cricket.

Supporters will get the chance to see the Sharks in more NatWest T20 Blast action only three days later on Wednesday, July 12, when south-coast rivals Hampshire travel along the A27 to Hove.

The Saffrons, Eastbourne, is back on Sussex’s fixture list for the first time since 2000, and the Sharks will take on Gloucestershire in a Royal London One-Day Cup match on Sunday, May 14.

The county championship season ends in the final week of September at home to Nottinghamshire.

