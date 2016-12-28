Moscow City Ballet dancers tell powerful stories at The Hawth

Moscow City Ballet bring two of their best loved productions – Romeo & Juliet and Sleeping Beauty – to Crawley’s Hawth on January 16 and 17 (7.30pm).

Moscow City Ballet perform worldwide, repeatedly winning rave reviews for their orchestra, choreography, interpretation, beauty and outstanding virtuoso performances.

The world’s most famous love story, Romeo & Juliet, is set to Prokofiev’s dramatic score, a masterpiece of 20th century music. All the hustle and bustle of Renaissance Verona is brought to life in this powerful production, which follows the tragic story of two star-crossed teenage lovers. Romeo & Juliet will be performed on January 16.

On Tuesday, January 17, the company offers the enchanting tale of The Sleeping Beauty. Inspired by this romantic story, Tchaikovsky wrote some of his most glorious music, and the ballet has captivated the imaginations of people for over a hundred years.

Featuring the delicate Princess Aurora, her gallant prince, the beautiful Lilac Fairy and a host of fairytale characters, this is a truly magical production.

Tickets cost £35 (discounts £32.50, see both for £56).

Call the box office on 01293 553636.

