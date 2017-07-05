Terry's History of Humour

A History of Humour is the promise on Friday, July 7 at 7.30pm at Christ Church, off South Street, Chichester.

“The laugh will be on me if no one turns up,” says spokesman Terry Timblick. “I’m hoping folk will be as curious – and then as amazed – about the subject as I’ve been in assembling it.

“For starters, I’ve had a lovely message from comedy legend Ken Dodd, and the evening will flit through a wonderful roll-call of mainly-British laugh-makers: Tommy Cooper, Morecambe and Wise, the Two Ronnies, the Goons etc, some old-time music-hall stars, modern TV comedians and legendary writers and Fleet Street humourists.

“The programme’s joke quotient will be high, with virtually no topic off limits, though good taste will prevail, but there will be lots of light sketches, extracts and verse read by Christine Rowlands, an Open Mic Poetry regular, Paul Devonshire from the Pilgrim Players group, Debbie Mabbitt from Chichester Players, Jo Knight, of Christ Church, who is buffing her accent for a bit of vintage Stanley Holloway, and Howard Morgan, whose Welsh lilt will be perfect for some Dylan Thomas. There’s the possibility of a stand-up comedian making his debut, a nod or two to tweeting, and, very important, music will enhance the mix, with Christ Church pianist Merryl Spong providing humoresques and accompanying songs from Mary Quiney.

“Audience participation is likely, and examples of pictorial humour – comics and cartoons –will be on show. A retiring collection will go to improvements at Stonepillow’s Chichester Hub, first port of call for homeless and vulnerable folk, offering shelter, info and support. Joke-books and light-hearted biographies will be welcome for sale at £1 each to further boost funds.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.