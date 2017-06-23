Chichester City Band join Festival of Chichester 2017

Chichester’s own brass band will give their annual Festival of Chichester concert this Saturday, June 24 at St Paul’s Church.

Tickets will be available on the door and cost £10 or £8 for concessions. All children accompanied by an adult go free.

Band chairman Howard Smith said: “Under the baton of their new conductor Rom Stanko who took over from major Tim Cooper in February, the band have been challenged with new repertoire from a wide range of musical genres.

“Also on show will be the band’s community band as well as members of our now well-established elementary brass group. Having linked in with the Chichester Free school 15 months ago, the band now have 30 children learning an assortment of brass instruments. The concert starts at 7.30pm. All are welcome.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.