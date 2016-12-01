Festive flute concert in Chichester

The Chichester Flute Choir will be performing a concert with an emphasis on Christmas music on Saturday, December 10 in Boxgrove Priory.

As well as traditional carols, there will be a selection of other music including works by Tchaikovsky and Faure.

Chichester Flute Choir was formed earlier this year by flute teacher Julie Twite.

Julie said: “I’m really pleased with the response from flute players in joining our group. We feature bass and alto as well as standard flutes and it’s an amazing sound in a building such as the Priory. A summer concert by the choir at the same venue was a great success.

“The concert starts at 7.30pm and there’s plenty of parking in the village car park. Entry is free and there will be a retiring collection in aid of the Priory Restoration Fund.”

