Midge Ure presents a hit song selection in Horsham

Midge Ure will take in Horsham’s Capitol on October 27 on his Something from Everything tour.

Spokeswoman Corinna Ingram said: “Midge Ure’s atmospheric and glittering career has spanned over three decades as a former member of Thin Lizzy, Visage, Ultravox and the iconic Rich Kids with Sex Pistol Glen Matlock.

“As a solo artist, Midge has been a tireless campaigner for Save the Children, has an OBE, multiple Brit Awards, Ivor Novello awards and once came close to winning Celebrity Masterchef while enjoying his cookery hobby.

“A multi-platinum selling artist, Midge has a magic touch when it comes to writing hits that stand the test of time. ‘Vienna’, despite not reaching number one in the charts, remains one of the biggest-selling records of its year of release (1981) and last year was voted by Absolute Radio listeners as one of the most influential pop records of the ’80s. ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ is the biggest selling single in the history of the British Charts and his single ‘If I Was’ from his solo debut album The Gift went straight in at number one.

“On last year’s Breathe tour, Midge started thinking about revisiting some older material that he hadn’t played for a very long time, including some of his lesser-known album tracks. He decided it would be a fun idea to play something from every album he has ever recorded right from his time in the Rich Kids, through to Visage and Ultravox, and his latest solo album, Fragile, which was voted one of the top ten albums of the year in 2014 by the Huffington Post.

“To delight his audiences, he will also include a selection of his hits including ‘Vienna’, ‘Fade to Grey’ and ‘If I Was’.

“The tour format will provide a framework of texture and diversity without detracting from the essence of the most important factor – the songs everyone loves!”

Tickets cost £20. Call 01403 750220.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.