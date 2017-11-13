New single from Brighton's Charlie Moss

Brighton-based singer-songwriter Charlie Moss launches his new single Into My Soul at a headline gig at Komedia in Brighton on November 19.

“I thought I would write a bit of a slower track,” says 21-year-old Charlie, a graduate of Brighton’s BIMM. “All my other ones have been more upbeat. I thought I would get a bit more of my vocal range into this. It is about going through a tough relationship and trying to love again and trust other people”, explains Charlie, who drew on his own experiences to write the song.

So far, Charlie has performed alongside artists including as Bars & Melody (UK tour 2015) Field Studies, Nate Simpson, Union J, Tom Mann, Franklin Lake and Louis Berry, with major gigs and events lined up for late 2017. He has already released two EPs, both of which featured in the iTunes charts. His debut EP #1 reached number 24 and his second EP New Beginnings reached number 12.

“My two latest tracks The Winter Song and Hold My Heart were featured as BBC Introducing’s Track Of The Day on national radio followed by a sold-out single launch in Brighton. The Winter Song reached the top 15 in the global charts on iTunes, and Hold My Heart reached the top 20.”

“I have been gigging for about three years now. I started writing when I was about 16 years old. I have always grown up around music. My mum and dad always played music to me. I am the only musician in the family, but my family are great music lovers

“I started writing music on my own and then I got in contact with a number of different pubs and promoters. They booked me to play in their pubs and put me in contact with other people that started booking me. I did that for about two years and then I started playing some bigger gigs moving up towards London, and I have also done Southampton as well.

Charlie is now working towards his debut album which he hopes to release early in the New Year.

“I would say that the music is folk acoustic with poppy twists. I have always grown up idolising people like Ed Sheeran and from the older performers, Van Morrison… but I want to do Van Morrison with a modern twist. I write about anything I can, usually relationships. I like writing love songs, anything that will strike a chord with people. When I listen to music that is relatable, I always want to hear more, and I want that to be the same with what I do.”

Charlie trained at BIMM in Brighton: “It was really, really enjoyable. The contacts and the networking were fantastic there, and that has really helped me find my feet in the industry. They also had their own local gigs in Brighton, and that helps you get in contact with different people up and down the country.”