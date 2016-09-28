Paul Gregory gives a free guitar recital in Lewes

Guitarist Paul Gregory gives a recital at St Michael’s Church, Lewes High Street, on Sunday, October 2 (3pm).

The programme will include pieces by JS Bach, Ponce, Maxwell Davies and Torroba.

Paul started playing guitar at age 10. He studied guitar, cello and composition in London and gave his Wigmore Hall debut guitar recital at 19. Three years later he won the Andres Segovia International Competition in Spain. He has made many BBC Radio 3 programmes, including live broadcasts from the NTL Studio in Belfast, the Wigmore Hall and Broadcasting House in London.

Admission is free and there is a retiring collection in aid of church repairs.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.