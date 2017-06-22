Prosecco festival planned for Sussex

Fans of prosecco have a treat in store with the announcement that special event dedicated to the popular fizzy drink is planned for Sussex later this summer.

A Secret Prosecco and Percussion Day Festival is being organised for August 27 at a venue in Brighton which is to be revealed nearer the time.

What we know:

- It will be on Sunday August 27

- It will be from noon until 3pm

- There will be a fully stocked bar with 20 different types of Prosecco, a fantastic selection of local ales, cocktails to tickle your taste buds and lots of special surprises

- There will be street food celebrating the town’s diverse culture, bringing you flavours from around the globe

- Other similar events are being held at a number of towns and cities across the UK