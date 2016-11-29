Review: The Sergison Arms, Haywards Heath

The historic Sergison Arms has been through some tough times in recent years.

But under new management in the guise of Leigh Swain, it’s back on it’s way up.

Soup of the Day

Leigh, with the help of wife Jacqueline, took over as general manager in May this year after fighting for the job - and his passion and hard work is clearly paying off.

Leigh, who was a General Manager for Crown Carveries for over four years, and Jacqueline looked after my wife Amanda and I as we enjoyed a delightful meal in the historic establishment.

We were at first overwhelmed with the choice of food as we were presented with three menus, the specials, the a la carte and a Steak and Supper (three courses from £20).

I went for the Steak and Supper menu and started with the Prawn and Lobster cocktail - a delightful take on the traditional prawn cocktail with not just lobster but some lobster fumet in the marie rose sauce. It was cracking dish.

7oz British beef burger in a brioche bun with smoked cheddar, ginger beer glazed thick-cut streaky bacon and triple-cooked chips

For the main course I was torn between the Hailbut with Chorizo Mash, the Beef Wellington and the Duck Supper. I chose the latter because I was intrigued by orange and malt whisky glaze.

And I was glad I chose that dish - the glaze and the dish on the whole was gorgeous.

Amanda went for the Soup of the Day (tomato) and 7oz British beef burger in a brioche bun with smoked cheddar, ginger beer glazed thick-cut streaky bacon and triple-cooked chips.

Normally when you see thick-cut bacon on a menu, it’s rarely that. But the bit of bacon in this burger could have been used as door-stop. It was a hugely flavoursome burger.

Prawn and Lobster cocktail

For the puddings, Amanda went for the Eton Mess, which was endorsed by Leigh, and I went for the classic sherry trifle.

Neither disappointed and it was a perfect end to a tremendous meal.

Whether you’re planning a dinner with friends or Sunday lunch with the family, the Sergison Arms will give you that home from home feeling, with open log fires, plenty of rustic charm, and a relaxing, laid-back atmosphere.

Leigh informed us he already has 170 bookings over the Christmas period but wants to hit 220 - and if this meal is anything to go by, you would be missing out if you don’t book soon.

The Duck supper

They have a host of packages for the Christmas period.

Christmas Day is three course for £49.95, Boxing Day three courses for £20.95 and New Year’s Eve is three courses for £45. The normal festive menu is two course for £17.95 or three courses for £20.95.

There is also a Toast the Magic menu where you can pre-order your wines with Bronze (two bottles for £25), Silver (two bottles for £30), and Gold (two bottles for £40).

Formerly known as The Dolphin, The Sergison Arms is named after the Sergison family, who historically owned large areas of farmland in and around Haywards Heath. Dating back to the 16th century, it is thought to be one of the oldest buildings in the town.

The Sergison Arms has maintained its traditional rustic charm and décor, with its unique inglenook fireplace inviting guests out of the cold and inviting them to put their feet up in one of the pub’s many ‘cosy nook’ areas.#

Classic sherry trifle

