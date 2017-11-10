Comedy Beats are back at Crawley Labour Club on Saturday, November 18.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “We did our first show there back in February and it was a great success. The room was packed and the show went down really well. It’s always nice going back to a venue for the second time as most of the audience have got a pretty good idea of what to expect.

“Like last time we have got a really strong line-up and are particularly pleased that Carl Donnolly is doing his first gig for us. He started doing stand up about 12 years ago and by 2007 he was winning awards including Chortles Best Newcomer and Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year. Since then he has gone on to appear on Mock The Week, Russell Howard’s Good News and Alan Davies: As yet Untitled to name but a few.

“He is a fascinating comic to watch with an incredibly-laid back style. This year he won Chortle Best Club Comic of the Year, which is an amazing achievement. When we set Comedy Beats up the whole idea was to bring the very best club comics down to places like Crawley. The fact we are now working with Carl shows we are really achieving our main aim. I am sure the audience will love what he does.

“In the middle section we have Mark Simmons. He is a one-liner comedian, very much in the style of Tim Vine and Gary Delaney. His gag-per-minute ratio is one of the highest on the circuit and the jokes come thick and fast. He does a weekly radio show with Sean Walsh who he also did a two-man show with at Edinburgh in 2016. He has a very gentle stage persona and is definitely one of the rising stars of the comedy scene. I think with a bit of luck in a few years time he could be a household name.

“The closing act is Comedy Beats favourite Ben Norris. Since we started the company just over two years ago Ben is one of the acts we have used the most but this will be his first time for us in Crawley. I love the way Ben works, he not only has some of the best, most accessible material on the circuit, he is also a great improviser. He talks a lot about marriage and family life and is really easy to relate to. His TV credits include Mock The Week and Never Mind The Buzzcocks and he is also a member of The London Comedy Store’s Cutting Edge team which means he is always bringing really topical stuff in to his set.

“The compere for the evening is Michael Legge, another great improviser. Respected by his peers as one of the best MC’s on the circuit he is highly interactive and great at getting any room going. His skills are so strong that he has been the warm up act for Jimmy Carr’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats. Originally from Northern Ireland he has a playful manner and is the perfect host for a show of this quality.

“It all takes place at Crawley Labour Club on Saturday, October 18. Tickets are priced at £7 for members and £10 for non-members are and available directly from the venue or by calling 01293 517983. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.”