East Grinstead concert offers evening full of Dirty Dancing tunes

An Evening of Dirty Dancing heads to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on November 3.

This tribute show is a fully choreographed, highly interactive celebration of the music from the iconic movie.

Julian Essex-Spurrier continues to lead the production having played numerous iconic leading roles including Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever.

He is joined by West End regular Lucy Jane Adcock from the international tour of Chichester Festival Theatre’s Guys & Dolls.

Tickets cost £18.

Visit www.aneveningofdirtydancing.com.

