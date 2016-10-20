East Grinstead performers have a laugh with Macbeth

East Grinstead-based ACE Theatre Company bring Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett to Chequer Mead Theatre.

Company spokeswoman Chrissie White said: “Mix Discworld with Shakespeare and the result is a hilarious re-writing of the Scottish Play, guaranteed to leave you laughing at the three witches, the evil Duke and Duchess and a huge cast of supporting characters.

“Regular audience members will recognise some of the familiar faces from earlier productions (Calendar Girls and It Runs in the Family), but this year we have a host of new faces including youngsters Kieran Gladman, Joshua Plank and Matthew Thomas. We are delighted to welcome Bill Willoughby (one of ACE’s founder members) back to the cast. A new production comes with a new director, and Janine Robins, a professional actress and very experienced director, is wringing every ounce of humour out of this hilarious script.”

Performances are on Thursday and Friday, October 20-21, at 7.30pm and October 22, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Call 01342 302000 or visit www.chequermead.org.uk.

