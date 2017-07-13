Family fun with The Wiggles at The Hawth

Australia’s most successful family entertainment group, The Wiggles, head to The Hawth, Crawley, on July 27 (2pm).

Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony will be bringing some familiar friends with them, including Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus.

The Wiggles Big Show will feature some of their best loved songs: ‘Hot Potato’, ‘Fruit Salad’, ‘Do the Propeller’ and ‘Rock-A-Bye Your Bear’.

Tickets £17.50.

Call the box office on 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.