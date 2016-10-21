Musical journey through career of Frankie Valli

Making a return visit to The Hawth Crawley on Wednesday November 30 is Let’s Hang On, the remarkable show that takes audiences on a musical journey through the prolific career of one of the most successful bands of all time, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

You will hear the story of these blue-collar boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own sound and took the world by storm all before the age of 30.

Let’s Hang On takes you back to the very beginning where it all began.

You’ll hear tracks from the early ‘50s when Frankie first joined the group and then with the addition of Bob Gaudio, still recognised today as one of the greatest song writers of all time,.

As the show moves on, it’s simply party time - all your favourite hits non-stop.

Audiences will be dancing in the aisles and singing at the top of their voices to December ‘63, Beggin’, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Grease, Working My Way Back To You, Who Loves You, Bye Bye Baby and many more...

The whole show leads up to an electrifying finale when out come the retro red jackets and that legendary falsetto vocal blows the roof off. Book your tickets now!

Tickets priced £24 (discounts: £23) are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting www.hawth.co.uk