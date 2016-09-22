Pirates and dinosaurs on the loose!

Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2016, Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs 2: The Magic Cutlass sets sail on a UK tour taking in Hove, Hastings and Eastbourne.

Spokeswoman Tilly Wilson said: “Les Petits Theatre Company (Adventures in Wonderland) return to the high seas after their hugely successful and award-winning Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs (winner of the Primary Times Children’s Choice Award 2012) rollicked the rigging and spliced the mainbrace! The Magic Cutlass is the hugely anticipated sequel based on the award-winning book by Giles Andreae and Russell Ayto.

“When Flinn, Pearl and Tom are in the middle of their school play their old nemesis, Mr T the T-Rex, appears and kidnaps the children forcing them to hunt for the elusive Magic Cutlass - a sword that grants the holder any wish. The children are whisked away for another fantastic adventure to a world of devious dinosaurs, deep sea dangers and smelly sausages. It's all aboard, me hearties, for a real life pirate adventure!

“Will fearless Flinn be able to outwit the pirate dinosaurs? Will Pirate Pearl be brave enough to battle the dangerous dinos and will terrified Tom be back in time for tea? All aboard for a non-stop action-packed theatrical experience with live music by the amazing Tom Recknell and dastardly dinosaur puppets by the genius Max Humphries!

“Lansley co-wrote BBC2’s Whites starring Alan Davies and is currently working on the new series of E4’s Misfits. He is also an established actor having played Kenny Everett in the BAFTA-winning show Best Possible Taste where he was nominated for Best Actor at the RTS Awards. Lansley is a past winner of Channel 4’s 4-Talent Awards ‘Multi-talented’ award and was previously named one of the Broadcast Hotshot’s by Broadcast magazine.

“Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs 2: The Magic Cutlass is brought to life by Les Petits, the exciting children’s theatre company from the team behind internationally-acclaimed theatre company, Les Enfants Terribles (Dinner at the Twits, The Game’s Afoot and Alice’s Adventures Underground). Les Petits transport the Les Enfants Terribles’ aesthetic to their family-friendly shows to create a production which is enjoyed by adults and children alike.”

Dates include:

25th September, The Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, BN3 1AS

2nd October, White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1JX

27th November Royal Hippodrome, 108-112 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3PF

