Quirky characters and mixed motives in a sunny West Chiltington production

West Chiltington Dramatic Society are presenting Sun Stroke by Edwin Preece on November 24, 25, and 26 in West Chiltington Village Hall, Mill Road.

Spokesman David Burnett said: “This is a first performance by West Chiltington Dramatic Society of award-winning local dramatist Edwin Preece’s hugely-entertaining comedy.

“Directed by Wendy Davis, it is reminiscent of Noel Coward at his peak. A range of characters with mixed motives show a gift for wit.

“The eccentric Michaeljohn family have various guests coming for the weekend. Yvonne Michaeljohn considers herself to be an interior designer but is hopelessly lacking in practical skills. Hubert her husband is a statistician and only vaguely connected with what is happening around him. Jacqueline their daughter has invited her boyfriend Edgar down for the weekend and Amanda, their other daughter, picks him up on her motorbike.

“The situation is further complicated by the arrival of Hubert’s pretty assistant Linda and Fabio, an Italian designer friend of Jacqueline. All these people are seen as intruders by Brinsworth, their long-suffering gardener. The ensuing misunderstandings provide the perfect recipe for laughter that will remind everyone of a glorious summer’s day.”

Tickets £9. Box office: david.g.templeman@btinternet.com or phone 01798 815411.

