The Sloop Inn in Scaynes Hill, Haywards Heath, is just one of the places in Mid Sussex offering vegetarian and vegan options. Picture: Google Street View.

The top 11 vegan friendly restaurants in Mid Sussex, according to TripAdvisor: take the Veg Pledge for Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK is challenging people to take the Veg Pledge and raise money by going meat-free this November.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 1:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 1:38 pm

But going vegetarian or vegan for a month does not mean you have to deprive yourself of delicious food.

There are plenty of wonderful restaurants in Mid Sussex offering meat-free options for those who would like to raise funds and treat themselves at the same time.

Here are the top 11 vegan-friendly restaurants in the district, according to TripAdvisor on November 3, 2021.

This list is only for restaurants that are open this month. Cafe Rouge was ranked number one but is currently closed for renovation.

Find out more about the Veg Pledge here.

1. Limes Thai Kitchen

This popular independent Thai restaurant is in Lindfield High Street. It offers take away and delivery to Haywards Heath, Lindfield, Cuckfield, Ardingly, Horsted Keynes and Scaynes Hill. It also has vegetarian friendly and vegan options, as well as gluten free options. Picture: Google Street View

2. The Lockhart Tavern

This privately owned craft beer pub can be found in The Broadway in Haywards Heath. It serves traditional pub food that is all prepared freshly onsite with a range of vegetarian and vegan dishes. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2103162.

3. The Oak Barn

The Oak Barn Bar & Restaurant is in Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill, and has a great range of baguettes, wraps, salads and hot bar meals. There is also a main restaurant menu with plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Picture: Google Street View

4. Café Elvira

Jeremy's may have closed as a restaurant but Cafe Elvira at Borde Hill still offers a 'unique and convivial environment for the enjoyment of relaxed, good food'. Diners have praised its delicious food and high quality and friendly service. There are vegetarian-friendly, vegan and gluten free options. Picture: Google Street View.

