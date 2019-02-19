A273 at Pyecombe blocked after collision

The A273 at Pyecombe is blocked both ways following a collision.
The collision happened at 3.15pm outside the entrance to Pyecombe Golf Club, traffic reports say.
Sussex Police said the collision involved two vehicles and confirmed School Lane, just off Clayton Hill, was blocked following the collision.
Queuing traffic has been reported and police remain at the scene.
