A273 at Pyecombe blocked after collision

The A273 at Pyecombe is blocked both ways following a collision.

The collision happened at 3.15pm outside the entrance to Pyecombe Golf Club, traffic reports say.

The collision at Pyecombe involved two vehicles

Sussex Police said the collision involved two vehicles and confirmed School Lane, just off Clayton Hill, was blocked following the collision.

Queuing traffic has been reported and police remain at the scene.

