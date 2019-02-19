Hurstpierpoint Fire Station doors ‘forced open during the night’

Police received reports that doors at Hurstpierpoint Fire Station were forced open during the night.

The doors at the fire station in Cuckfield Road were discovered open at 6.45am last Wednesday morning (February 13), having been left secure at 10pm the previous evening.

Hurstpierpoint Fire Station. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Doors at Hurstpierpoint fire station were forced open during the night of Tuesday, February 12, but nothing was stolen and it is not clear if entry was actually gained to the building.

“The doors were discovered open at 6.45am on Wednesday morning having been left secure at 10pm the previous evening.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 225 of 14/02.”

READ MORE: A272: Two elderly women suffer serious injuries in Ansty collision

Relief for Haywards Heath businesses but planned road closure ‘threat’ remains

Calls for solution to traffic ‘chaos’ at Burgess Hill McDonald’s