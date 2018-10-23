Bonfire night celebrations in Lindfield

This year Lindfield Bonfire Society will be holding its bonfire night on Monday, November 5.

The celebrations will kick off at with a fancy dress competition at King Edward Hall at 6.30pm, followed by a torch light procession around Lindfield.

On the Common, the reading of the Bonfire Prayer and lighting of the bonfire will take place, before ending the evening with a grand firework display.

There will be a street collection on the night, in aid of children’s charities, including Chestnut Tree House, Court Meadow Riding for Disabled Association group and Kangaroos.

READ MORE: First phase of Haywards Heath business hub plans granted

Alan Carr and friends bring work-in-progress show to Haywards Heath this week

Sussex set to turn cold as chilly northerly winds dominate