Burgess Hill gym destroyed in fire reopens under new name

A Burgess Hill gym that was destroyed by a blaze has reopened under a new name.

Mark Boyce, owner of Platinum Gym at Braybon Business Park in Consort Way was left devastated when his gym engulfed in flames back in March.

Joint owners Mark Boyce and James Marshall with member of staff Dave Stone. Photo by Steve Robards

Firefighters spent more than ten hours fighting the flames which destroyed £150,000 worth of gym equipment.

But six months later, the gym, now called PHX GYM, which stands for phoenix, has ‘risen from the ashes’.

Mark said: “We are now back open after a fire back in March. We are bigger and better.

“It made sense to re-brand and change the colours and do things a bit differently.

“The response from the community has been amazing – we have been open for three weeks and we have three quarters of our members back.”

The 39-year-old, who lives in Haywards Heath, said he and his business partner, James Marshall, who lives in Steyning, had to sell what they had and borrow what they needed to get back on their feet.

And after a discussion with their landlords, they were given the go ahead to reopen in an empty unit next door, he said.

Mark thanked the community for its support at the time of the blaze.

“Thank you to everyone who donated money to us – about £1,500 was raised,” he said.

“Thank you also to all of the people who came out to help us clear out the building, there were about 70 people.

“Over the past six months it has been a struggle financially and for the first three months we were in limbo, but it is brilliant that we have managed to do it – things are good.”

To find out more about PHX GYM, visit www.phxgym.co.uk

You can also follow the gym on Facebook @phxgym and Instagram @phxgym.