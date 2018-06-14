Burgess Hill Radio has FM frequency approved

Members of Burgess Hill Radio are celebrating after getting its FM radio frequency approved.

The community radio station in Church Walk exclusively revealed the news to the Middy on Friday.

Station manager Jerry Bradford said: “We have had our radio frequency approved and will be on 103.8FM.

“This means we are going to be easier to listen to and we are not just going to be online.

“People will be able to listen to us in the car and at home.

“We have been waiting for it since January, when we had our FM licence granted, it is the next stage in the process.

“Now we just need to get the transmitter and we are still fundraising for this, which is not going too badly. We are well on the way but we still need more funds.

“Getting the frequency means all the hard work has been worth it and has paid off, but we have still got a long way to go.

“We can’t move forward without a transmitter but we are hoping to have it by the end of August.”

Programme manager Steve Bird said gaining its frequency meant the radio could ‘target the community more’: “It is not just about what we do on the radio, it is about getting out and about and being part of the community.”

The radio station is holding an Open Day for the public on June 30, at 11am, to raise funds.

There will be a chance to see a show in production and have a tour.

To make a donation, visit www.burgesshillradio.co.uk.

Burgess Hill Radio launched in September 2016.

It was granted an FM licence in January, this year. Read our previous story here.