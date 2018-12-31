Burgess Hill Slimming World: Go gold with your New Year weight loss

A Burgess Hill slimming group is inviting residents to go for gold with their weight loss in 2019.

This new year marks 50 years since the Burgess Hill Slimming World group opened its doors and members of the group at Burgess Hill Town Football Club, run by Francesca Stone, are looking forward to celebrating the golden milestone in style.

Members of Burgess Hill Slimming World at Burgess Hill Town Football Club. Picture by Steve Robards

Francesca said: “It’s crazy to think that in the same year that Neil Armstrong was making his great leap for mankind on the surface of the moon in 1969, our founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE was making her own giant leap for people struggling with their weight when she founded Slimming World. Fifty years later, it’s the UK and Ireland’s favourite weight-loss organisation.

“If anyone in Burgess Hill is thinking of embarking on a weight-loss journey this January, Slimming World is definitely the place to be – not only do we have five decades of experience helping millions of people to lose weight, we also have a fabulously fun calendar of celebrations planned throughout the year.”

Francesca says the group, which lost a combined weight of 973st 9lbs in 2018, has lots of exciting plans to mark the anniversary and would love even more people to join the festivities – and benefit from 50 years of super-slimming experience along the way.

She said: “While everyone else looks forward to Christmas, at Slimming World we always joke that we look forward to January because we love welcoming new people to our group and seeing them discover that they can lose weight without feeling hungry or deprived – and celebrating with them when they do. However, this year is more exciting than ever before because I know our 50th year is going to be even more special.

“Just like our founder Margaret back in 1969, I’m on a mission to help people to achieve their weight-loss dreams. She built Slimming World on the promise of weight loss with no hunger, no judgment and freedom from guilt, and that’s exactly what our members still do today.

“Our Food Optimising eating plan is based around satiety and energy density – eating foods that are best at satisfying your appetite and have fewest calories per gram of food – so you learn how to make healthy choices and lose weight – and keep it off – without feeling hungry.

“There’s no such thing as a ‘quick fix’ when it comes to losing weight and Slimming World has always offered sustainable, long-term weight loss, so it’s definitely the best choice for anyone wanting to get slim for life this January – and to have a great time in the process.”

The group meet at the football club every Monday and Wednesday at 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm. New members can simply pop along or call Francesca on 07775421755 for more information.

Everyone who joins Slimming World up until January 13, will receive a special golden new member pack, and the launch of a brand-new golden Millionaire’s Shortcake Hi-fi cereal bar, available exclusively in Slimming World groups.

Later in the year there will also be exciting competitions to win golden prizes, special-edition publications, 50th birthday themed parties in all Slimming World groups and more.