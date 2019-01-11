First look at designs for exciting new restaurant at Ditchling garden centre

Artists impressions of a brand new 300-seat restaurant at Notcutts Garden Centre in Ditchling have been revealed for the first time.

The restaurant forms part of an exciting refurbishment project at the garden centre in Common Lane.

An artist impression of the new restaurant at Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre in Ditchling

It will offer freshly prepared breakfasts, lunches and afternoon tea.

A spokesman said: “Due to be completed this summer, the garden centre will have an extended covered planteria offering customers more variety of plants and garden supplies.

“The garden centre will also benefit from an improved layout, upgraded lighting and flooring throughout, and new concession space for even more shopping variety.

“The project also includes development of a brand new restaurant with a bright and spacious dining area seating up to 300 people, plus an additional 80 seats in a new alfresco south-facing dining terrace with views across the downs. #

The restaurant forms part of an exciting refurbishment at the garden centre in Ditchling

“There will also be a new outdoor children’s play area for little ones to enjoy.”

Gary West, general manager at Notcutts Garden Pride, said: “We are very excited to be investing in major improvements at our garden centre to provide customers with a fresh and contemporary shopping and dining experience.

“Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre will continue to remain open as usual and we are hoping to keep disruption to a minimum but we ask customers to please bear with us in the meantime.

“We look forward to unveiling our brand new look to all of our customers later this year.”

The garden centre and current restaurant area will remain open as usual throughout the refurbishment period.

For more information and regular updates on the refurbishment project at Notcutts Garden Pride, follow Notcutts on Facebook (facebook.com/notcuttsuk) or Twitter (@NotcuttsUK) or call the garden centre on 01273 846 844.

