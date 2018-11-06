Global business is leaving Burgess Hill

A global manufacturer is leaving Burgess Hill.

German-owned Vega Controls Ltd, an industrial equipment supplier, based at Kendal House in Victoria Way, is relocating to Ashdown Business Park in Uckfield.

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, deputy leader of Mid Sussex District Council and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “It’s clearly disappointing when any business leaves Mid Sussex but we wish Vega well in their new location.

“The Mid Sussex local economy remains very strong, with other businesses locating and expanding in the area all the time, and unemployment low.

“Our plans for new business parks and a science and technology park over the coming years will create jobs and give businesses the ability to grow locally.”

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council added: “We wish this very successful company well with their new location. Of course very sorry to lose them, but all successful need to expand.”

