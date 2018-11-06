War medals and Quad bike reported stolen in Mid Sussex burglaries

War medals, jewellery and a hedge cutter are among the items stolen from properties in Mid Sussex this month.

Latest Mid Sussex burglaries

These are the burglaries reported by Sussex Police so far this month:

- There was an attempted burglary in Lexington Drive Haywards Heath on November 1.

- There was a break to the house on November 1 in Brook Street, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath.

- Jewellery was stolen from the property in Station Road, Burgess Hill on October 31. Entry was gained via back door.

- On November 2, between 2-4.30pm a property was broken into on Oakwood Road, Burgess Hill. Entry was made via the front door and jewellery was stolen.

- Cash and jewellery were stolen on November 2 from the property in London Road, Burgess Hill.

- On November 2 in Queens Road, Burgess Hill cash was stolen from the property after an entry was made via ground floor rear window.

- On November 2 a property was broken into on Payton Drive, Burgess Hill. Jewellery and war medals were stolen.

- On November 5 in Imberhorne Lane, Burgess Hill a garage was broken into. Quad Bike and a trailer were stolen.

- Garage and work shop were broken into on November 5 in Reeds Lane, Hassocks. Hedge cutter and batteries were stolen.

