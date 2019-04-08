Construction of Hassocks’ new skate park set to begin

The construction of Hassocks’ new skate park is set to begin towards the end of this month, Hassocks Parish Council has announced.

The skate park, chosen from a shortlist of designs by residents during a consultation in January, will take eight to ten weeks to complete, weather permitting, the council said.

The chosen design will be delivered by Bendcrete Leisure Ltd.

A spokesman for the parish council said: “The new skate park will be sited where the current skate ramps are in the south east corner of Adastra Park.

“The build will be constructed from sprayed concrete which is the most practical and resilient material for builds such as ours.

“The concrete takes time to cure which means that although the facility may look finished through the fences, until the fences are removed the skatepark is not ready for use.

“We will be operating a building site and access will be prohibited. Therefore whild the build is in progress and the area fenced off, we would recommend that skaters use the nearby facilities in Burgess Hill, and Haywards Heath.”

Once completed, there will be an official opening ‘Skate Jam’ event, the council said. Details will be available soon.

To keep everyone up to date with how the build is going, photos will be uploaded on the council’s website (www.hassocks-pc.gov.uk) showing the progress.

READ MORE: Footballers tackle mental health issues at The Triangle in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill bus service to be axed due to ‘low passenger numbers’