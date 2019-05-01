13 people arrested in Mid Sussex over the weekend

Police made 13 arrests in Mid Sussex over the weekend.

A spokesman for Mid Sussex Police revealed the arrests on Twitter.

They said: “Police ‘exercised’ their powers with 13 arrests in Mid Sussex over the weekend.

“Some of the offences included stalking and harassment, excess alcohol, assault, criminal damage, stalking, assault emergency worker, drunk and disorderly.”

If you witness a crime, report it to Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or call 101.

