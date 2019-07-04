Police appeal over ‘suspicious’ Burgess Hill fire

Police are appealing for witnesses to a ‘suspicious’ fire which damaged vehicles at Ford Dinnages garage in London Road, Burgess Hill.

The fire broke out at about 11.30pm on Saturday (June 29).

Two vans parked at the garage were severely damaged and two other vehicles also suffered slight damage, said police.

The wall of the garage workshop was also damaged. No one was hurt.

Crime investigator Kim Martin said: “We are keen to hear from any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the time of the incident.

“The fire caused significant damage to two vehicles. If you can help our investigation please get in touch with us.”

Call police on 101 quoting serial 1739 of 29/06.

