Spate of vehicle break-ins in Balcombe

Mid Sussex Police said several vehicles were broken into overnight in Balcombe on Saturday.

The force said it believed there may be more victims and is encouraging people to come forward.

A spokesman said today: “We’ve received several reports of vehicles being broken into overnight on Saturday, October 20, in Balcombe.

“We believe there may be more victims and would urge anyone who hasn’t already reported this, to come forward.

“Additionally, if you saw or heard anything suspicious in the village overnight, please do let us know.”

