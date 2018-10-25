Youngsters become passionate about reducing plastic pollution at Brighton beach

Year 2 children from Ardingly College have become passionate about reducing plastic pollution after a recent visit to Brighton beach.

The youngsters went to the beach as part of their topic ‘Into the Deep’ and were shocked to see very few bins along the beach.

A spokesman for the school in College Road said: “The children were given an option to choose their own learning and have become passionate about reducing plastic pollution.

“They decided to go to the beach to clear up any dangerous plastic items.

“Once at the beach, the children were split into small groups, each taking it in turns to pick up litter and think carefully about whether the items they were collecting belonged on the beach or not.

“They spotted the wind farm out at sea and discussed the use of renewable energy.

“They were rather shocked to see very few bins along the beach – indeed the children thought there should be separate bins for recyclable items.

“They will be returning next week to continue their clean up and observation of the ‘foreign matter’ that ends up on our beaches.”

Ardingly College, in Ardingly, Haywards Heath, is an independent co-educational boarding and day school which educates more than 900 students.

