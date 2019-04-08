Footballers tackle mental health issues at The Triangle in Burgess Hill

Football is being used as part of a new programme to provide mental health support at The Triangle leisure centre in Burgess Hill.

The Move the Goalposts programme is open to anyone who is experiencing or has a history of mental health issues, including stress, anxiety or depression.

Anyone can join the Move the Goalposts programme at The Triangle in Burgess Hill. Photo contributed

The programme provides an opportunity to meet new people in a welcoming environment.

Sessions are split into two halves. The first hour is a chance for the group to talk about anything that may be troubling them or that they would like support with.

The second half focusses on physical activity and often includes a friendly game of football.

It’s the result of a collaboration between Mid Sussex District Council’s wellbeing team and Places for People Leisire, and is being run by the Crawley Town Football Club Community Foundation.

Staff members from the CTFC Community Foundation are trained to offer guidance and support on physical and mental health matters.

Joining the community encourages positivity, good mental health and improves overall wellbeing.

The group meets at Costa Coffee in the Triangle leisure centre, every Thursday at 10am.

Anyone who is interested in taking part can either turn up on the day or call through to the Triangle Leisure Centre for more details.

Nick Hurley, Mid Sussex Wellbeing team leader, said: “Move the Goalposts is a fantastic project which offers support and guidance to adults who are worried about their mental health.

“Football has the power to bring people together and these sessions help to remind people that they are not alone and that support is available. Football is also an excellent form of exercise, helping participants to relieve stress, improve memory, sleep better and boosts their overall mood.

“Anyone is welcome to join in the sessions regardless of age, gender or ability and it is a great way to connect with others.

“You can bring a friend or family member along with you if you’d like a bit of personal support and it’s fine to take part in just one session, there is no obligation to attend both.

“The project has been running successfully in Crawley for a while now and I’m excited to be able to bring the benefits to people in Mid Sussex.”

