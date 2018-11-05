Haywards Heath Christmas Card Competition – everything you need to know

Primary children in Haywards Heath have been hard at work creating wonderful designs for the town’s Christmas Card Competition, the best of which will be displayed in The Orchards.

The entries will be judged on Monday, November 19, with winners in each age group.

The overall winner’s design will be the official Christmas card for The Orchards Shopping Centre.

Children from St Joseph’s, St Wilfrid’s, Warden Park Primary, Harlands, Northland’s Wood and Bolnore have all been designing their perfect Christmas ‘Greetings’ within three categories: Early Years (ages four and five), Key Stage One (ages five to seven) and Key Stage Two (ages eight to 11).

Town mayor James Knight, and Collingwood Batchellor manager Katie Heath, will be at the centre next week to begin the judging, and will be there on the day to hand over the prizes.

Orchards manager Nicola Bird said: “We’ve so much talent here in our town, I’ve been amazed at the high standard of creativity and so proud to have the winning entry as our annual Christmas card.

“I’m so looking forward to this year and all the excitement of the Awards, followed by Santa Claus arriving the next weekend to help switch on the Town’s Christmas Lights – it truly is the best time of the year!”

Haywards Heath’s Christmas Festival weekend runs on November 24 and 25, and features entertainment for the whole family.

The Saturday will see Father Christmas joined by a marching band, dancers and Mickrey and Minnie Mouse for a procession before the town’s Christmas lights are switched on and fireworks are let off at Victoria Park.

