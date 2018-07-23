Burgess Hill thanks NHS with card on 70th birthday

Members of the Burgess Hill Labour Party presented a large 70th birthday card to the NHS at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath on behalf of residents in the town.

The political party, based in Junction Road, Burgess Hill, managed to get 200 people sign the card in less than two hours on Saturday, July 7.

David Andrews, chairman of Burgess Hill Labour Party, told the Middy: “It was humbling to see the real affection, appreciation and enthusiasm that people of Mid Sussex have for this great Labour Party achievement and for the staff, past and present who have provided the services.”

Sussex residents warned to ‘stay out of sun’ as Met Office issues heatwave alert

Application for 165 new Hassocks homes to be considered

Your One Summer’s Day competition entries