Horsham man dies in Bolney collision

A 22-year-old man died in a collision in Bolney last night, police have said.

Emergency services were called at 11.30pm to a report that a man had been hit by a car on the A272 near Foxhole Lane.

A spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Bolney on Sunday night (July 29).

“A pedestrian, a 22-year-old from Horsham, sadly died at the scene.

“The driver of the blue Nissan Note, a Brighton man, was unhurt.”

PC Jo Curryer-Holding added: “We are appealing to anyone else who might have been driving in the area at the time and might have dash cam footage which might have captured the minutes leading up to the collision.

“We are supporting the man’s family at this time and keen to establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online quoting Operation Rosetti.

