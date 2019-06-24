120 new homes could be coming to Mid Sussex

Outline planning permission has been granted for 120 new homes in Sayers Common.

Award-winning housing provider Radian has announced it has formed a joint venture with national housebuilder Linden Homes to build the new homes in Reeds Lane.

This is what the new homes could look like. Picture: Newgate Communications

Eighty-four of the homes would be available for private sale, alongside 36 affordable homes, said a spokesman.

A reserved matters application for the homes has been submitted, and under the agreement, the affordable homes will be bought by Swaythling Housing Society, a subsidiary of Radian that provides affordable homes throughout the south.

The new development would comprise one and two-bedroom apartments, and a range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom houses.

“Sayers Common is located in an attractive, semi-rural location that is seven miles from Burgess Hill, and approximately ten miles from Brighton,” said the spokesman.

“Transport connectivity is excellent, with bus, road and rail links to Brighton, Hassocks, Crawley, Croydon and London all nearby.”

The project will contribute more than £1.3million to the area, the spokesman said, with £56,000 already pledged to the local village hall.

The reserved matters planning application to Mid Sussex District Council is expected to be determined by the end of June, the spokesman said. Construction is set to commence in July.

James Pennington, development director at Radian, said: “Entering into joint venture with Linden Homes at Sayers Common is an excellent opportunity for us to provide a high-quality mix of affordable and open market housing.

“We’re looking to build 3,500 new homes by 2023 and increasing our joint venture activity is a key part of our development strategy.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Linden Homes and utilising their highly regarded housebuilding expertise.”

Darren Maddox, Linden Homes South East’s managing director, said the site was a ‘great addition to its portfolio’.

“The homes we will deliver are set to be much needed family housing for the local area which will complement the existing community,” he added.