'Big-hearted' woman shaves head to raise money for Help for Heroes

21-year-old Kayleigh Murrell, who works at Moto Services, has shaved her head to raise money for Help for Heroes, Bewbush Academy and Handcross Academy.

She said: "The reason I shaved my head is, is there a better reason than in the name of charity?

"It’s something I’ve always wanted to do but thought it was too much of a change, then when the boys at work said they were doing it for charity I was warming to the idea.

"I helped them raise their £500 and was just waiting for the day they do it.

"It wouldn’t have been possible without my amazing friends that support my craziness and roll with whatever I do, my best friend is the one that convinced me 100%.

"I feel so much better for it, I have had loads of compliments and support from everyone, family, friends and mostly my Moto family.

"Just something so simple as shaving my hair can help people and inspire people to pay it forward."

Kayleigh started working at Moto Services in October 2016.

Julie Doherty, charity champion at Moto Services, said: "Kayleigh is a beautiful, big-hearted girl.

"It is not all about the money though. her generosity of her selfless act has touched the hearts of many.

"I was telling a supporter of Help for Heroes what Kayleigh has done, and they shared how touched they were that a young lady would do that.

"She went on to say she has family who have, and still are, serving in the forces, and what Kayleigh has done means a lot to her, that she will go home inspired by the youth of today and share the story with her family."

Kayleigh's head shave has helped to raise money for Moto's current total of £6 million.

Derrick Tate, manager at Moto Services, said: I was a little nervous when Kayleigh said she was going to get the shave, but she is handling the change well and I could not be more proud of an employee.

"She is a gem, always smiling and willing to help."

