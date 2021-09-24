Bonfire celebrations in Burgess Hill this weekend

The society said there will be no parade this year but organisers expect a full event to take place next year.

The fun will begin at 3pm on Fairfield Recreation Ground with a Build a Guy competition.

Participants are invited to bring their guys along for judging and the winning guy will be placed on top of the bonfire.

Burgess Hill Bonfire Night in 2019. There will not be a parade this year. Picture: Steve Robards, SR28091902.

At 6pm Burgess Hill Community Radio will broadcast live and there will be drumming from EarthQuake on the fire field at 7pm.

A fancy dress competition will take place at 7.30pm on the Burgess Hill Community Radio stand and there will be drumming from SkullDrummery at 8pm.

The Grand Fireworks Display starts at 9pm with fire banners and more fireworks from 9.30pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 9.40 with EarthQuake and SkullDrummery performing together.

The society is now running a GoFundMe page and aims to raise £8,500 to help run its annual celebrations.