Piper expresses ‘honour’ ahead of remembrance commemorations in Burgess Hill

A lone piper said he is ‘honoured’ to be kicking off this year’s remembrance commemorations in Burgess Hill.

Gary Anderson, 45, who lives in Patcham, Brighton, is one of 1,000 lone pipers who will herald the start of the day’s commemorations across the world on Sunday, November 11, paying tribute to the fallen.

He told the Middy: “It is an honour and it is something I feel passionate about. I am very happy to have been asked to play in Burgess Hill, and to join thousands of other musicians across the country, I am looking forward to it.”

Gary was taught how to play the bagpipes by a former soldier. He has been playing at remembrance services for the past decade, since moving to the south.

He added: “It is something that I have grown up with and it is something that is important to recognise.”

Gary will be playing Battle’s O’er, the traditional Scottish lament played at the end of battle, at the war memorial in Church Walk at 6am on Sunday, November 11.

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council said: “Gary will start the day’s proceedings, followed by the remembrance ceremony at the war memorial and a remembrance service at St John’s Church.

“He is one of 1,000 individual pipers who will herald the start of the day’s commemorations across the UK and countries around the world, paying tribute to the millions killed or wounded in battle, and those on the home front who underpinned the war effort.

“Burgess Hill will pay particular tribute to its 145 sons named on the town’s great war memorial at a series of events during the day.”

The town council said members of the Sussex County Association of Change Ringers will also be taking part in the commemorations.

They will ring a three-hour full half-muffled peal on the bells of St John’s Church, when the congregation leaves the service.

In the evening, a procession carrying poppy lanterns made by residents will leave the war memorial at 6.10pm, followed by a short ceremony of First World War songs, readings and poems at the beacon in St John’s Park.

Each lantern will bear the name of one of the 145 servicemen named on the town’s great war memorial.

The beacon will be lit at 7pm, one of 1,000 being lit across the country, symbolising an end to the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.

The town council said the day will conclude with church bells Ringing Out for Peace, joining thousands of cathedrals and churches across the nation, in celebration of peace.

