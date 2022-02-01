Here’s how Mid Sussex District Council’s ward boundaries could change

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) is proposing to reduce the number of councillors from 54 to 48, a reduction of six.

This would lead to the significant redrawing of ward boundaries, with only Burgess Hill St Andrews, Copthorne & Worth and Hassocks staying exactly the same.

There would be 27 wards in total, one more than the current arrangements.

South Road, Haywards Heath

The 48 councillors would represent one three-councillor ward, 19 two-councillor wards and seven one-councillor wards.

The LGBCE’s final recommendations were published today (Tuesday February 1) and follow a previous round of consultation last summer on draft proposals.

Changes to the draft proposals, in response to what local people and representatives said include: the creation of two wards to replace the draft proposal of a three-councillor Burgess Meeds and Victoria ward, the creation of two wards to replace the draft proposal of a three-councillor East Grinstead Baldwins & Imberhorne ward and the inclusion of Twineham parish in Downland Villages ward.

Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We are very grateful to people in Mid Sussex. We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

“We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

71 people and organisations made comments to help decide the new wards.

The major changes from the current arrangements will see Hurstpierpoint have its own ward, with settlements to the south and west grouped in a Downland Villages ward, while Bolney and Warnlinglid will be paired with Cuckfield and Ansty.

In Burgess Hill, Skylark Way and the cul-de-sacs leading off it will transfer from Victoria to Dunstall, and the Hammonds Ridge area from Victoria to a renamed Meeds and Hammonds. Leylands and Dunstall would both see their northern boundaries extended.

Handcross & Pease Pottage would be a separate ward as would Crawley Down, with Turners Hill joining Ardingly & Balcombe.

Walstead would become part of Lindfield Rural and High Weald.

In Haywards Heath, Ashenground’s boundary would be changed from South Road to Church Road, Heath and Bentswood would join, with a new North ward created north of the railway station and The Hollow and roads off it would become part of Franklands.

Meanwhile in East Grinstead, parts of Herontye would be combined with Ashurst Wood, Town would now include Hurst Farm Road and properties west of Dunnings Road and everything south of London Road would now be in Imberhorne.

Parliament now needs to agree the changes. The new arrangements would then apply for the 2023 council election.