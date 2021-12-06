Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/1630: The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Conservatory to the rear of The Jolly Tanners Public House on an existing patio area. (Amended plans and supporting information submitted 22/11 and 30/11).

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Mid Sussex district between November 29 to December 3. Photo: Google Maps

DM/21/2166: Burgess Hill Northern Arc Land, North And North West Of Burgess Hill. Formation of a section of shared surface pedestrian and cycleway forming part of the Burgess Hill Northern Arc Green Super Highway, including a bridge crossing over the River Adur. Bridge increased in width and Cycle superhighway route altered (Amended Description: 02.12.2021).

DM/21/3228: 62 And 63 Naldred Farmhouse, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Change of use from 2 dwellings to 1, single storey rear extension, minor internal and external alterations, removal of summerhouse and shed and replacement garden store, works to laundry building and associated landscaping works. (Revised plans received 26.11.2021).

DM/21/4012: Legh Manor, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Repairs to roof (replacing missing broken or cracked roof tiles).

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/3901: Highlands, 69 Hammerwood Road. Conversion of 3 independent flats into 1 x 2-bed flat and 1 x 4-bed house together with demolition of existing conservatory and single storey rear extension.

DM/21/4060: Land At Willowtrees And Spinney Hill, Lewes Road. Variation of condition 16 of application DM/17/2695 to vary the wording of the condition which refers to events when internal noise levels can only be achieved with windows closed.

DM/21/4088: Land South Of Shovelstrode Lane, East Grinstead. Proposed 4 bedroom residential dwelling.

Balcombe

DM/21/3927: Rivendell, 7 Combers. Retrofitting the existing garage as a habitable room to be part of the existing house. Extending second garage to align with the front of the house. Rendering existing brick, installing new timber cladding. Demolish greenhouse to rear of building. Installing sliding folding doors to west elevation Internal alterations. Extending front driveway with permeable surface. (Revised plans received 24.11.2021).

DM/21/4108: Elmers, Deanland Road. Loft conversion with rear dormer and two front facing roof lights.

DM/21/4131: 2 London Road. Detached timber double garage.

Bolney

DM/21/4091: Tyler House, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed holiday let, to replace approved application for two holiday lets (DM/19/4236).

Burgess Hill

DM/21/3668: Silverdale House, 22 Silverdale Road. A single storey rear extension, first floor extension within roof over garage with a new dormer window on front elevation.

DM/21/3833: 42B Northway. Side extension to relocate front door, small rear kitchen extension and various internal changes.

DM/21/4056: Land At And Adjacent To The Former Sewage Treatment Works, Fairbridge Way. Discharge of Condition 15 relating to DM/19/1895.

DM/21/4065: 51 Hammonds Ridge. New garage and boundary wall.

DM/21/4066: Paddocks, Keymer Road. Front double storey extension & garage conversion.

DM/21/4070: Naasta, 226 London Road. Change of use from restaurant to take away food establishment and erection of a new extract flue.

DM/21/4072: 142 Chanctonbury Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/4083: 10 Fox Close. Single story rear extension with picture windows and sliding doors. First floor extension with pitched roof.

DM/21/4092: 41 Meadow Lane. Construction of a single storey rear extension and alterations to parts of the existing flat roof.

DM/21/4093: 321 Junction Road. Reconfigure the former veterinary clinic to form new ground floor office space. Relocate the existing access to the upper floor residential flat from the side entrance to the existing rear entrance. Alter the current layout of the first floor to provide a separate 2 bedroom flat.

DM/21/4117: 79 Janes Lane. Proposed single storey and two storey rear extension, with juliette balcony to first floor east elevation. Conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation, removal of existing detached garage.

DM/21/4128: 17 Erin Way. Proposed extension of existing shed to make it larger, in the side garden.

DM/21/4145: Croudace Development Site, Former Keymer Brickworks Phase 2, Nye Road. Full planning application for the change of use of the existing open space to external community use linked to the proposed community centre, and part retrospective planning application for alterations to the approved boundary treatment, hard and soft landscaping for land at Wyvern Way, Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

DM/21/4154: 7 Sycamore Drive. T13 Oak - Cut back overhang to boundary fence. T16 Oak - Cut back overhang to boundary fence.

Cuckfield

DM/21/4047: Roundway, Tylers Green. Erection of a oak framed double bay detached garage.

DM/21/4090: Hatchgate Cottage, Hatchgate Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 8 houses with access from Hatchgate Lane and associated parking and landscaping.

DM/21/4132: 18 Barrowfield. Demolish existing garage and dilapidated flat roofed link to house. Erect two-storey side extension with single storey utility/home workshop in its place and associated internal alterations.

DM/21/4144: Footpath On Boundary Between Cuckfield Recreation Ground And Ockenden House, Ockenden Lane. Fell eight mature ash trees on footpath along boundary between Ockenden House and Cuckfield recreation ground.

East Grinstead

DM/21/3802: 33 Hoskins Place. First floor rear extension, single storey side extension and porch to the side.

DM/21/3862: Tall Oaks, 16 Buckhurst Way. Oak Tree (T1) - Crown reduction of up to 4 meters in crown height and width.

DM/21/4042: Boots Opticians, Unit K, Queens Walk. 3no. new vinyl graphics externally applied, one to each window on the side elevation.

DM/21/4049: 1-3 King Street. Extension and conversion at 1-3 King Street, to provide one 2-bedroom flat and one 1-bedroom flat with cycle and refuse storage.

DM/21/4057: The Ship Street Surgery, Ship Street. Glazed extension between existing surgery and pharmacy building, with external works to car park and soft landscaping. The extension will include one new consulting room, and include the change of use of the existing pharmacy to form a meeting room integral to the surgery.

DM/21/4062: 6 Saint Hill Green. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/4094: 4 Holtye Place. (T1) Beech - reduce crown by approximately 2m leaving a height of approximately 15m and lateral width of approximately 10m.

DM/21/4101: 83 Elizabeth Crescent. Convert existing loft space and add new rear facing dormer.

DM/21/4139: Land Adjacent To 1 The Glades. English oak tree (03E5). Prune lateral branches back away from lamp column by approximately 0.5-1.0m to achieve a greater light spill.

Hassocks

DM/21/3738: 54 Keymer Road. Change of use of premises from Class E to Micropub (sui generis).

DM/21/4103: 13 Flowers Close. T1 Elm - Reduce canopy by approximately 2 m in height and lateral spread and raise canopy to provide 4-5m ground clearance.

DM/21/4156: 7 Lodge Lane. Discharge of conditions 2 and 3 in relation to DM/21/3131.

DM/21/4159: Wayside, London Road. Discharge of condition 3 in relation to DM/18/4140.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3976: Lockhart Tavern, 41 The Broadway. Retrospective application to retain the marquee at the front of the building.

DM/21/4038: Camellias, 12 Fox Hill Village. Demolition of conservatory, modification of the front porch, erection of a single-storey rear extension with internal alterations to allow for the conversion of workshop and rear of garage to a self-contained guest bedroom and extension of kitchen and dining room.

DM/21/4079: Waitrose, Perrymount Road. Variation of condition 24 attached to planning permission 14/03342/CND in order to secure unrestricted delivery hours and use of the service yard associated with the approved supermarket.

DM/21/4104: Colwell House, 108 Lewes Road. Replace two existing windows within later addition first floor extension from Crittall style windows to double glazed traditional timber sliding sash windows.

DM/21/4106: Rosecroft, 43 Gander Hill. Silver Birch - Reduce approximately 2-3 metres in height and spread to reduce the risk of branch or stem failure.

DM/21/4112: Haywards Heath Police Station, Bolnore Road. T110.1 - Sycamore - Crown lift to 5 metres above ground level. T116 - Yew - Crown lift to 5 metres above ground level over road/footpath. T130 - Wellingtonia - Remove major deadwood.

DM/21/4115: Great Mead, Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed single storey Pilates studio within existing garden.

DM/21/4122: 2 Park View. Demolition of existing rear extension, proposed new 2.1m full width rear extension. Replacement of existing front porch and partial conversion of garage with other internal alterations.

DM/21/4150: Moonrakers, 22 Paddockhall Road. Proposed double storey front extension with porch and single storey rear extension with associated roof works.

DM/21/4153: 126 Beech Hill. 1x (T1)Acer Tree to remove.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/4138: Wildboar Wood, Treemans Road. Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission 13/04305/COU to allow the nine guests glamping tents to be erected in March rather than April and that the wardens are allowed to stay onsite during March for the set-up and security purposes.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/3648: Land North Of Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Poly tunnels for use in commercial food production - three 6 x 18m poly tunnels for propagation and vegetable growing.

DM/21/3816: 5 Mill Lane, Sayers Common. Single-storey rear extension for proposed conservatory.

DM/21/4095: 2 Oaklands Park, High Hatch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of a two storey side and front extensions, and garages.

DM/21/4100: 18 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey extension to the rear & roof conversion to existing detached property. Together with new entrance gates.

DM/21/4120: Martins, St Georges Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Magnolia (T1) - Reduce crown by 1m. Pear (T2) - Reduce overhanging branches to neighbouring property on Northern side by 5m . Hazel (T3) - reduce crown by 2m. Apple (T3) - Reduce crown by 1m.

DM/21/4127: 3 Kingsland Cottages, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory, and front entrance porch.

DM/21/4151: Oaklands Park Farm, High Hatch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion of barn to form five-bedroom dwelling.

Lindfield

DM/21/3747: 43 Barncroft Drive. Amended Plans received 01.12.2021 to show garage conversion to create toilet, utility and storage only.

DM/21/4114: 28 Blackthorns. Two storey side extension with single storey rear garden room extension.

DM/21/4116: Land Adjacent To 30 The Welkin, Green Meadows. (T1) Lime tree - fell (as close to ground level as possible).

DM/21/4121: 46 Savill Road. Proposed removal of rear conservatory and replacement with two storey rear extension. First floor side extension. Horizontal cladding to front south elevation and returns. Sundry internal and external alterations and additions.

DM/21/4125: Lindfield Parish Council Public Toilets, Denmans Lane. Lime (T1) - Remove basal epicormic growth and pollard crown of the tree.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/4016: 11 Lark Rise Close, Lindfield. T1- Beech - reduce crown height and spread by 1-2m. T2-Hornbeam - reduce crown height by approximately 2m.

Slaugham

DM/21/3959: Lydhurst Estate, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. Change of use and conversion of estate buildings from Residential to D2 (Assembly and leisure) and A3 (Restaurants and cafes). The new uses that are being proposed are: Entrance, Reception, Restaurant, Club room, Cookery school, Wellness centre, Treatment rooms, Yoga studio, Gym, Craft centre, Offices, Staff facilities, Visitor accommodation, Maintenance yard, External swimming pools, Children’s play area and Kids club.

DM/21/4157: Portwood Cottages, The Street, Warninglid. Discharge of condition 4 in relation to DM/21/2974.

DM/21/4158: Portwood Cottages, The Street, Warninglid. Discharge of condition 4 in relation to DM/21/2975.

Turners Hill

DM/21/4118: 1 Mount Noddy, Paddockhurst Road. Ground and first floor extension with new dormers at first floor and associated landscape works.

DM/21/4123: The Old Hoop Shed, Selsfield Road. External swimming pool with a plant room.

West Hoathly

DM/21/3945: Old House Barn, Ardingly Road. Proposed outdoor natural swimming pool and garden pavilion within the grounds of Old House Barn. Minor alterations to the north elevation of Old House Barn to form two sets of doors for garden access. (Amendments to approved scheme DM/20/2347).

Worth

DM/21/3752: Oaklands, 31 Church Lane, Copthorne. Rear first floor extension, replacement sunroom addition and single storey rear addition to replace conservatory.

DM/21/4021: 1 Newtown, Copthorne. Demolition of existing rear conservatories and construction of rear glazed extension with internal alterations.

DM/21/4107: 36 Akehurst Close, Copthorne. Single storey side and rear extension.

DM/21/4119: 9 Hazel Way, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing garage and proposed single storey side extension.

DM/21/4135: 1 Pasture Wood Close, Crawley Down. T1 - Beech - T1 - Beech - Fell as close to ground level as possible. l T2 - Oak (In Offset Wall )- Reduce and reshape by 2 to 3 metres. T3 - Sweet Chestnut - Fell as close to ground level as possible.