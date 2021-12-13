Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/4180: Great Bentley Farm, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Removal of twentieth century conservatory and entrance porches. Erection of a two storey extension and single storey timber framed extension to the west. Installation of new rooflights. Internal alterations to partition walls and removal of modern fixtures and fittings. Erection of new fencing, gate, hedges and planting. Internal alterations and replacement of the door and window to the outbuilding.

Ashurst Wood

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Mid Sussex district between December 6-10. Photo: Google Maps

DM/21/4109: Chartin, Hammerwood Road. Proposed single storey triple oak framed carport/garage with electric charging points, to be accessed by existing driveway.

Bolney

DM/21/4171: 31 The Street. Replace existing rear white UPVC windows on first floor and previously approved rear window and bi-fold door on ground floor with Black UPVC windows and door.

DM/21/4185: Land Adjacent To Durstons Lodge Lane. Variation of Condition 1 relating to planning reference DM/16/5377 to allow amended site plan for the re-site of the driveway.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/3492: Land Rear Of HPC Engineering Ltd, 27 Victoria Gardens. Reduce crown of ash tree by up to 3 meters on garden side of 5 Payton Drive and to no further than previous pruning points.

DM/21/4169: 30 Mill Road. Hip to gable loft conversion including flat roof rear dormer.

DM/21/4173: Community Centre, 124 Wyvern Way. Change of use of the existing civic space to a car park at land to the east of Kings Weald Community Centre.

DM/21/4210: Birchways Keymer Road Burgess Hill West Sussex. Erection of a pitched roof detached garage.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3161: Alma Cottage, Brainsmead. (Amended description and plans 09.12.2021) Two storey and single storey rear and side extension and single storey side extension.

DM/21/3297: The Old Cottage, Whitemans Green. Replacement of existing northern boundary fence with a wall and associated railings as well as a replacement wrought iron gate. (Revised plans received 06.12.2021 and 09.12.2021) (Revised description agreed 09.12.2021).

DM/21/3303: The Old Cottage, Whitemans Green. Replacement of existing northern boundary fence with a wall and associated railings as well as a replacement wrought iron gate. (Revised plans received 06.12.2021 and 09.12.2021) (Revised description agreed 09.12.2021).

DM/21/3940: Dumbrells, Church Platt. Demolition of existing dwelling and various out buildings/existing garage and provision of new replacement 3no bedroom dwelling and detached double garage and shed. Additional plans and reports received 29/11/2021 and 6/12/2021.

East Grinstead

DM/21/3677: By The Fountain, 16 High Street East Grinstead West Sussex. Permanent retention of external raised seating area to the front of the restaurant, including a timber frame structure with low level glazed inserts and lamp post.

DM/21/4133: Herontye House, Stuart Way. Replacement of the existing Horsham slate covered roof pitches with handmade clay tiles.

DM/21/4172: 24 Lowdells Close. Installation of front and rear dormers, front roof light windows and conversion of attic space to form habitable accommodation.

DM/21/4177: 14 Martyns Place. 2x Conifer reduce lower branches by a max of 1m.

DM/21/4181: 9 Rockdene Close. Ground floor rear extension and extension to garage.

DM/21/4186: 16 Felbridge Close. Rebuilding and extension of existing first floor dormer on rear north east elevation.

DM/21/4189: 3 Holtye Place. T7 Beech - crown reduce by maximum of 3 metres and lift canopy by 2.5 metres.

DM/21/4203: 1 Yew Court, Newlands Crescent. Ash Tree (T1) - Repollard back to old pollard point.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3898: 3 - 15 The Broadway. Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment to provide mixed use development of Class E commercial units and 37no. units of Retirement Living Accommodation with associated communal facilities, parking and landscaping.

DM/21/4162: 12 Sandy Vale. Proposed two storey rear extension.

DM/21/4166: 32A The Broadway. Replacement of existing metal single glazed windows on the front and rear elevations of the flat with double glazed uPVC windows to match style of the existing windows.

DM/21/4174: 78 Haywards Road. Loft conversion including hip to gable, rear dormer and front rooflights, as well as small roof extension to rear and internal alterations.

DM/21/4175: 9 - 11 Delaware Road. Change of Use from Former Plumbing Business (Storage and Sale of Plumbing Equipment) to allow unrestricted Class E use (Commercial, Business and Service).

DM/21/4178: 24 Renfields. Small rear extension, internal alterations and larger window to a “link detached” new build house.

DM/21/4192: 7 Oldfield Drive. Erection of a single storey garden room extension with flat roof to rear of property.

DM/21/4207: Old 3rd Haywards Heath Scout Group Site, Bentswood Crescent. Creation of two four-bedroom houses with a private amenity garden space each, on-site parking, covered bicycle storage and refuse storage.

DM/21/4224: Oak Lodge, 1 The Anchorhold, Paddockhall Road. Oak (T1) - Oak sectionally dismantled to the main stem and left as a high monolith.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/3696: 108 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. (Amended description and plans received 06.12.2021) Proposed single storey rear extension and replacement of all windows to white PVC.

DM/21/3811: 2 Berrylands Farm, Sayers Common. (Amended Plan and description 06/12/2021) Proposed single storey rear orangery extension to living room with flat roof canopy extending over rear of study, including formation of new french door to existing study window; with partial vertical timber cladding to existing rear and side elevation. Increase in height of rear boundary treatment to 2.3 metres with timber boarding on top of the existing wall.

DM/21/4184: 7 Maude Singer Way, Hurstpierpoint. Loft conversion with two dormers and a roof light to the front and a dormer and a roof light to the rear.

DM/21/4197: Pickhams Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement of existing outbuilding with new outbuilding, re-gravel existing driveway, new security camera, new electric timber gates and new low level bollard lighting.

DM/21/4198: Pickhams Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement of existing outbuilding with new outbuilding, re-gravel existing driveway, new security camera, new electric timber gates and new low level bollard lighting.

Lindfield

DM/21/4053: 84 Meadow Drive. 12x Willow and Alder Trees. Thin Crown by a max of 30% (Re-submission of DM/19/0369).

DM/21/4202: Tinkers, 133 High Street. Sycamore Tree (T1) - Reduce canopy by 2 meters.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/4058: Home Wood, Slugwash Lane, Haywards Heath. Construction of a new residential 2 bed dwelling in place of former barn.

Slaugham

DM/21/4167: 12 West Park Road, Handcross. Garage conversion (replacing garage door with a window and installing a new roof light to the rear roof slope). Also altering an existing rear window opening into a door.

Twineham

DM/21/3390: Great Wapses Farm, Hurstpierpoint Road, Henfield. Replacement stable block for private equestrian use only. Amended Plans received 08.12.2021 reducing the size of the proposed building.

DM/21/3963: Hickstead Place, London Road, Hickstead. Removal of the existing two number stable blocks and replacement with new two number stable blocks.

Worth

DM/21/3805: Barbour Drive, Copthorne. Construction of a building falling within Use Class B8 (storage and distribution) including ancillary offices, associated hard and soft landscaping, parking, access and ancillary works.

DM/21/3887: Tamarind, Copthorne Common. Remove existing rear conservatory. Erect a single storey rear extension and part first floor rear extension in the form of a balcony. First floor extension to the east elevation along with new cladding and windows.

DM/21/4170: Tiltwood, East Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Proposed double storey extension above existing ground floor - internal alteration including central courtyard infill.